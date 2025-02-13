MFG Wealth Management Inc. Purchases New Shares in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU)

MFG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 31,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,795,000. DocuSign accounts for about 2.6% of MFG Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 14th biggest holding.
A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new position in shares of DocuSign during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in shares of DocuSign during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in DocuSign during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Avion Wealth boosted its holdings in DocuSign by 309.2% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Finally, Reston Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in DocuSign in the 3rd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.64% of the company’s stock.
DocuSign Stock Performance
NASDAQ DOCU opened at $88.29 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $17.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20, a P/E/G ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.89. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $74.95. DocuSign, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.70 and a 52-week high of $107.86.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several analysts have recently weighed in on DOCU shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $90.00 target price (up from $57.00) on shares of DocuSign in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $62.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of DocuSign from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of DocuSign from $50.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Hsbc Global Res upgraded DocuSign to a “moderate sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.45.
DocuSign Profile
DocuSign, Inc provides electronic signature solution in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables sending and signing of agreements on various devices; Contract Lifecycle Management (CLM), which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Document Generation streamlines the process of generating new, custom agreements; and Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce.
