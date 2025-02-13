MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %
Shares of NYSE MFM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.
MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.
About MFS Municipal Income Trust
MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.
