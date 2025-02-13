MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) Short Interest Update

MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 46.2% from the January 15th total of 39,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NYSE MFM traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $5.44. The stock had a trading volume of 13,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,344. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $5.43 and a 200-day moving average of $5.55. MFS Municipal Income Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.05 and a fifty-two week high of $5.78.

MFS Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be given a dividend of $0.0215 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 18th. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.75%.

Institutional Trading of MFS Municipal Income Trust

About MFS Municipal Income Trust

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pathstone Holdings LLC grew its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC now owns 1,625,347 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $9,298,000 after purchasing an additional 209,439 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 875,266 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $4,683,000 after acquiring an additional 153,263 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 573,615 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 36,785 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in MFS Municipal Income Trust by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 346,432 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,853,000 after acquiring an additional 15,058 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of MFS Municipal Income Trust by 85.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 239,267 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,280,000 after purchasing an additional 110,536 shares during the last quarter.

MFS Municipal Income Trust is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in tax-exempt bonds and tax-exempt notes. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against Barclays Municipal Bond Index.

