Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Acquires 149,460 Shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report) by 103.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 293,265 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 149,460 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF accounts for 3.3% of Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,584,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 12,298,227 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,359,000 after purchasing an additional 348,995 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 96.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 4,232,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,073,546 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 489,456.8% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,653,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,650,000 after purchasing an additional 2,652,856 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 2,260,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 321,166 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 4,867.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 2,210,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,165,891 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab US Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHA opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $22.53 and a twelve month high of $28.57. The stock has a market cap of $9.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.51 and a beta of 1.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $26.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.04.

About Schwab US Small-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.