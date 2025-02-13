Morris Financial Concepts Inc. Has $534,000 Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Morris Financial Concepts Inc. increased its holdings in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 27.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,584 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,832 shares during the period. Morris Financial Concepts Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $58,000. Creative Planning raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,852,532 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,123,000 after purchasing an additional 70,604 shares during the last quarter. Acorn Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Coca-Cola during the 3rd quarter worth $207,000. CCG Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. CCG Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Coca-Cola by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $74.00 to $73.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Coca-Cola from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. TD Cowen upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.41.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Coca-Cola stock opened at $68.73 on Thursday. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $57.93 and a 52 week high of $73.53. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $62.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53. The stock has a market cap of $296.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.61.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.45% and a return on equity of 44.01%. On average, equities analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

About Coca-Cola

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Further Reading

