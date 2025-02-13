Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Shares Sold by Essex Financial Services Inc.

Essex Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,817 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,005 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ING Groep NV raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 69.8% during the 3rd quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 6,628,400 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $294,699,000 after buying an additional 2,725,000 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP grew its holdings in Mplx by 0.8% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 5,735,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $255,003,000 after acquiring an additional 45,271 shares during the period. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. raised its position in Mplx by 4.9% in the third quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 1,933,486 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $85,963,000 after acquiring an additional 90,793 shares in the last quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT lifted its holdings in Mplx by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. CUSHING ASSET MANAGEMENT LP dba NXG INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT now owns 1,506,962 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $72,123,000 after acquiring an additional 8,166 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Mplx by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,276,828 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $56,768,000 after purchasing an additional 64,714 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

In other Mplx news, VP Carl Kristopher Hagedorn sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.24, for a total value of $188,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 14,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $696,790. The trade was a 21.33 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of MPLX opened at $52.66 on Thursday. Mplx Lp has a 1-year low of $37.78 and a 1-year high of $54.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.29. The stock has a market cap of $53.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.42.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The pipeline company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Mplx had a return on equity of 31.94% and a net margin of 36.18%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. Mplx’s revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Mplx Lp will post 4.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd will be paid a $0.9565 dividend. This represents a $3.83 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 3rd. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MPLX. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Mplx from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Mplx in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Mplx from $51.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Barclays upped their price target on Mplx from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Mplx from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.11.

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Logistics and Storage (L&S) and Gathering and Processing (G&P) segments. The Logistics and Storage segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

