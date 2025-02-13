National Bank Financial Estimates OceanaGold FY2024 Earnings

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial lowered their FY2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a note issued to investors on Monday, February 10th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now anticipates that the company will earn $0.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.54. The consensus estimate for OceanaGold’s current full-year earnings is $0.63 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2025 earnings at $0.72 EPS.

OGC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of OceanaGold from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, December 6th. TD Securities upgraded OceanaGold to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Scotiabank increased their price target on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$6.25 in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. CIBC reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.75 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on OceanaGold from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$5.13.

Shares of OGC opened at C$4.59 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$4.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.92. The stock has a market cap of C$3.26 billion, a PE ratio of 459.00 and a beta of 1.62. OceanaGold has a 52-week low of C$2.08 and a 52-week high of C$4.80.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold and copper producer, engages in exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties in the United States, the Philippines, and New Zealand. It explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. OceanaGold Corporation was founded in 2003 and is based in Vancouver, Canada.

