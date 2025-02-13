Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Shares Gap Up – Here’s What Happened

Shares of Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $11.78, but opened at $13.60. Pagaya Technologies shares last traded at $13.87, with a volume of 6,675,949 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PGY. Citigroup raised Pagaya Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.50 in a report on Friday, February 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on Pagaya Technologies from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pagaya Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.06.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -5.72 and a beta of 6.09. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.11.

In other Pagaya Technologies news, CFO Evangelos Perros sold 21,305 shares of Pagaya Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $212,410.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 54,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $538,669.13. The trade was a 28.28 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tami Rosen sold 21,547 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.97, for a total value of $214,823.59. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 73,550 shares in the company, valued at $733,293.50. This trade represents a 22.66 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 66,323 shares of company stock valued at $674,844. Corporate insiders own 49.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $57,000. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter worth $67,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 11,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,532 shares in the last quarter. 57.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pagaya Technologies Ltd., a product-focused technology company, deploys data science and proprietary artificial intelligence-powered technology for financial institutions and investors in the United States, Israel, the Cayman Islands, and internationally. The company develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets.

