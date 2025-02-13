Parkit Enterprise Inc. Acquires 41,600 Shares of Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT) Stock

Parkit Enterprise Inc. (CVE:PKT – Get Free Report) insider Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 41,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.57 per share, for a total transaction of C$23,687.04.

Parkit Enterprise Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, December 27th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 16,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.55 per share, for a total transaction of C$8,800.00.

On Wednesday, November 27th, Parkit Enterprise Inc. purchased 3,000 shares of Parkit Enterprise stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.64 per share, for a total transaction of C$1,920.00.

Parkit Enterprise Trading Down 5.5 %

Shares of Parkit Enterprise stock opened at C$0.52 on Thursday. Parkit Enterprise Inc. has a 12-month low of C$0.47 and a 12-month high of C$0.83. The company has a market cap of C$116.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.00 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 5.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.60. The company’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.59 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.61.

About Parkit Enterprise

Parkit Enterprise is an industrial real estate platform focused on the acquisition, growth and management of strategically located industrial properties across key urban markets in Canada. The firm has parking assets across various markets in the United States of America. The firm seeks to invest in the United States.

