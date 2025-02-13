Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Parkland Co. (TSE:PKI – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$48.08.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PKI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TD Securities decreased their target price on Parkland from C$55.00 to C$53.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. ATB Capital dropped their price target on Parkland from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Desjardins cut their price target on Parkland from C$46.00 to C$44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Parkland from C$47.00 to C$45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 1st.

In other Parkland news, Director James Allan Neate acquired 5,000 shares of Parkland stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$33.29 per share, with a total value of C$166,450.00. 20.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TSE PKI opened at C$39.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of C$6.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 11.79 and a beta of 1.33. Parkland has a 1 year low of C$30.09 and a 1 year high of C$47.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 206.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$33.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$34.86.

Parkland Corporation operates food and convenience stores in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company’s Canada segment owns, supplies, and supports a coast-to-coast network of retail gas stations, electronic vehicle charging stations, frozen food retail locations, convenience stores, cardlock sites, bulk fuel, propane, heating oil, lubricants, and other related services to commercial, industrial, and residential customers; transports and distributes fuel through ships, rail, and highway carriers; and stores fuel in terminals and other owned and leased facilities, as well as engages in the low-carbon activities.

