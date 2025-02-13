Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) Shares Sold by Stanley Laman Group Ltd.

Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lowered its stake in Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Free Report) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,819 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,407 shares during the quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd.’s holdings in Paycom Software were worth $5,497,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,007,919 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $167,889,000 after buying an additional 357,723 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 9,997.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 281,315 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $46,859,000 after acquiring an additional 278,529 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Paycom Software by 147.3% during the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 377,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,943,000 after acquiring an additional 225,081 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the fourth quarter worth $42,893,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Paycom Software by 45.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 486,462 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $81,030,000 after acquiring an additional 151,807 shares during the last quarter. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Paycom Software Price Performance

Paycom Software stock opened at $207.77 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.98 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.71 and its 200 day moving average is $191.26. Paycom Software, Inc. has a one year low of $139.50 and a one year high of $242.74.

Paycom Software Dividend Announcement

Paycom Software ( NYSE:PAYC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.03. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.90% and a net margin of 25.78%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.05%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on PAYC. Mizuho raised their price target on Paycom Software from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Paycom Software from $160.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $234.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $229.00 to $221.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.75.

Paycom Software Company Profile

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

