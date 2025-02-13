Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) Shares Up 0.6% – Should You Buy?

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.6% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $170.43 and last traded at $170.61. 1,541,982 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 78% from the average session volume of 6,882,531 shares. The stock had previously closed at $169.58.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $196.00 to $189.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $186.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $164.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Barclays upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $209.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $180.53.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market cap of $400.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.21, a PEG ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.45. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $166.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $169.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $21.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.66 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.84 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 24th will be given a $1.0065 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 24th. This represents a $4.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.36%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Balaji Purushothaman sold 12,800 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.73, for a total value of $2,210,944.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,804.35. The trade was a 52.47 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 90,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.84, for a total transaction of $14,819,328.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 172,814 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,313,845.76. The trade was a 34.36 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 151,097 shares of company stock worth $25,635,076. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Procter & Gamble

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 416.1% in the third quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 1,818,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,016,000 after buying an additional 1,466,115 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,393,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,344,000 after buying an additional 47,551 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.9% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,503,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,432,000 after buying an additional 56,583 shares in the last quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the third quarter. Petredis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 33,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,807,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Advisors lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 38.9% during the third quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 50,613 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,766,000 after purchasing an additional 14,166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company’s stock.

About Procter & Gamble

(Get Free Report)

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.