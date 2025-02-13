Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Short Interest Update

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Procure Space ETF Trading Up 1.7 %
Shares of UFO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $26.28.
Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Procure Space ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.
Institutional Trading of Procure Space ETF
Procure Space ETF Company Profile
The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.
