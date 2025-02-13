Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Short Interest Update

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 287.5% from the January 15th total of 1,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 46,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Procure Space ETF Trading Up 1.7 %

Shares of UFO stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,531 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,363. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.74 and a 200 day moving average of $20.97. The stock has a market cap of $59.66 million, a PE ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10. Procure Space ETF has a 12-month low of $15.09 and a 12-month high of $26.28.

Get Procure Space ETF alerts:

Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 30th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This is an increase from Procure Space ETF’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th.

Institutional Trading of Procure Space ETF

Procure Space ETF Company Profile

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in UFO. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $222,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $402,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procure Space ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $579,000.

(Get Free Report)

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Procure Space ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procure Space ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.