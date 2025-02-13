Quent Capital LLC Has $184,000 Stock Holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Quent Capital LLC cut its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 91.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 804 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 8,971 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in DKS. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 10.9% in the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,120 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 103.6% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,680 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 855 shares during the period. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth about $30,000. ORG Partners LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 37.0% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC increased its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 61.8% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 11,310 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 4,319 shares during the period. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods Stock Down 1.1 %

NYSE:DKS opened at $241.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.57. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $160.31 and a twelve month high of $254.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $230.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $217.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 42.00% and a net margin of 8.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.85 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 13th. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is presently 31.45%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts recently commented on DKS shares. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $270.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 target price (down from $250.00) on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $256.00 to $258.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.09.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on DKS

Insider Activity at DICK’S Sporting Goods

In related news, EVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.99, for a total value of $1,139,950.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 16,504 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,746.96. This represents a 23.25 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Lawrence J. Schorr sold 7,333 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $231.55, for a total value of $1,697,956.15. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 50,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,808,355.35. This trade represents a 12.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 172,933 shares of company stock worth $39,655,456. Company insiders own 32.03% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

(Free Report)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retailing of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories. It also offers its products both online and through mobile applications. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DKS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.