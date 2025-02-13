R. W. Roge & Company Inc. Raises Holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

R. W. Roge & Company Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) by 293.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 53,349 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,787 shares during the period. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 0.8% of R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. R. W. Roge & Company Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of SCHG. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,096,000 after buying an additional 587 shares in the last quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 23.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the period. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 25,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,619,000 after acquiring an additional 2,085 shares during the period. Safeguard Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 30.3% in the 3rd quarter. Safeguard Financial LLC now owns 144,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 33,623 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 125,008 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,023,000 after acquiring an additional 2,935 shares during the period.

SCHG opened at $28.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.82 and a beta of 1.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.80. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $21.68 and a 1-year high of $29.14.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

