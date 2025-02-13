Relx (LON:REL) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Relx (LON:REL – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 120.10 ($1.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Relx had a return on equity of 59.12% and a net margin of 20.34%.
Relx stock traded up GBX 10 ($0.12) during midday trading on Thursday, reaching GBX 4,135 ($51.47). 3,736,658 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,942,857. The company has a market capitalization of £76.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4,135.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.48. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 3,820.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,669.30. Relx has a 1 year low of GBX 3,218 ($40.05) and a 1 year high of GBX 4,205 ($52.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 218.66, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.48.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,550 ($56.63) price objective on shares of Relx in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th.
RELX is a global provider of information-based analytics and decision tools for professional and business customers. The Group serves customers in more than 180 countries and has offices in about 40 countries. It employs over 33,000 people, of whom almost half are in North America. The shares of RELX PLC, the parent company, are traded on the London, Amsterdam and New York Stock Exchanges using the following ticker symbols: London: REL; Amsterdam: REN; New York: RELX.
