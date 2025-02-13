Renishaw (LON:RSW) Releases Earnings Results

Renishaw (LON:RSW – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported GBX 63.20 ($0.79) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. Renishaw had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

Renishaw Stock Down 10.2 %

Shares of LON:RSW traded down GBX 365 ($4.54) during trading on Thursday, hitting GBX 3,215 ($40.02). 542,746 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 140,621. The company has a current ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05. The company has a market cap of £2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,417.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 3,379.31 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 3,395.98. Renishaw has a 52 week low of GBX 2,975 ($37.03) and a 52 week high of GBX 4,500 ($56.01).

Renishaw Company Profile

We are a world leader in measuring and manufacturing systems.

Our products give high accuracy and precision, gathering data to provide customers and end users with traceability and confidence in what they’re making. This technology also helps our customers to innovate their products and processes.

We are guided by our purpose: Transforming Tomorrow Together.

