Rep. Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. Purchases Shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG)

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. (D-California) recently bought shares of APi Group Co. (NYSE:APG). In a filing disclosed on February 11th, the Representative disclosed that they had bought between $1,001 and $15,000 in APi Group stock on January 7th. The trade occurred in the Representative’s “150 MAIN STREET TRUST > BANK OF AMERICA” account.

Representative Gilbert Ray Cisneros, Jr. also recently made the following trade(s):

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of ICF International (NASDAQ:ICFI) on 2/3/2025.

Purchased $15,001 – $50,000 in shares of CACI International (NYSE:CACI) on 1/31/2025.

Purchased $50,001 – $100,000 in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) on 1/31/2025.

Sold $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) on 1/30/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AGIO) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SWTX) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Paragon 28 (NYSE:FNA) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH) on 1/29/2025.

Purchased $1,001 – $15,000 in shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRNX) on 1/29/2025.

APi Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE APG traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $37.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,745,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,954. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.02 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.42. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.66. APi Group Co. has a twelve month low of $31.44 and a twelve month high of $40.89.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Equitable Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 20,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $744,000 after buying an additional 351 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of APi Group by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 7,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in APi Group by 92.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 386 shares during the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC raised its position in shares of APi Group by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $375,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of APi Group by 2.1% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 20,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.62% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on APG shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on APi Group from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of APi Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Truist Financial began coverage on APi Group in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on APi Group from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised APi Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $43.38.

About Representative Cisneros

Gil Cisneros (Democratic Party) is a member of the U.S. House, representing California’s 31st Congressional District. He assumed office on January 3, 2025. His current term ends on January 3, 2027.

Cisneros (Democratic Party) is running for re-election to the U.S. House to represent California’s 31st Congressional District. He declared candidacy for the 2026 election.

Gil Cisneros served in the U.S. Navy as a supply officer from 1994 to 2004. Cisneros earned a bachelor’s degree in political science from George Washington University in 1994, a master’s in business administration from Regis University in 2002, and a master’s degree in urban education policy from Brown University in 2015. His career experience includes working as a logistics manager for Frito-Lay. In 2010, Cisneros won the lottery and became involved in activism and philanthropy, founding a scholarship program for local high school students. In 2021, President Joe Biden (D) appointed Cisneros as under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation provides safety and specialty services worldwide. It operates through Safety Services and Specialty Services segments. The Safety Services segment offers solutions focusing on end-to-end integrated occupancy systems, such as fire protection services; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning solutions; and entry systems, which include the design, installation, inspection, and service of these integrated systems.

