Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Resonac (OTCMKTS:SHWDY – Get Free Report) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, Zacks reports. Resonac had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 7.39%.
Resonac Stock Performance
Shares of SHWDY stock remained flat at $22.65 during trading hours on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.18. Resonac has a fifty-two week low of $19.11 and a fifty-two week high of $27.68. The stock has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83 and a beta of 0.38.
Resonac Company Profile
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Resonac
- Technology Stocks Explained: Here’s What to Know About Tech
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- How to Buy Cheap Stocks Step by Step
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
- Russell 2000 Index, How Investors Use it For Profitable Trading
- CVS Health: Earnings Beat Ignites Stock Rally
Receive News & Ratings for Resonac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.