Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) Shares Acquired by Marks Group Wealth Management Inc

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 2.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 28,924 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc’s holdings in Rollins were worth $1,341,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC grew its holdings in Rollins by 74.5% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,682 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $894,000 after buying an additional 7,549 shares during the period. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt grew its holdings in Rollins by 888.9% in the third quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 2,225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Rollins by 157.7% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 10,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after purchasing an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its stake in Rollins by 27.1% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 23,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after purchasing an additional 4,946 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank AB boosted its holdings in shares of Rollins by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 16,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $836,000 after purchasing an additional 4,024 shares during the last quarter. 51.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Rollins news, major shareholder Timothy Curtis Rollins sold 14,750 shares of Rollins stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.88, for a total transaction of $735,730.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 124,214 shares in the company, valued at $6,195,794.32. The trade was a 10.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Rollins Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ROL opened at $50.07 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.95. The company has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.16 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.78. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $40.41 and a one year high of $52.16.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 14.18% and a return on equity of 38.67%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.165 per share. This represents a $0.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 68.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays started coverage on Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Rollins in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $48.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Rollins in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rollins currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

