Royal Bank of Canada Cuts Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) Price Target to $21.00

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from $24.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning,Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

LYFT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on Lyft from $10.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Lyft from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Tigress Financial raised their price target on shares of Lyft from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Lyft from $16.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Lyft in a report on Wednesday. Twenty-seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.31.

Get Lyft alerts:

Read Our Latest Report on LYFT

Lyft Price Performance

LYFT stock opened at $13.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.52. Lyft has a 52 week low of $8.93 and a 52 week high of $20.82.

Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.10). Lyft had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a negative return on equity of 1.58%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lyft will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lyft declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 11th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the ride-sharing company to purchase up to 8.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lyft news, Director Logan Green sold 10,919 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.25, for a total value of $188,352.75. Following the sale, the director now owns 314,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,424,987. The trade was a 3.36 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 3.07% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lyft

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Lyft by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,493 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares in the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lyft by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 28,454 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 969 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Lyft by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 42,203 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Lyft by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 41,539 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 1,045 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in Lyft by 42.7% in the 4th quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 3,538 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. 83.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lyft Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Lyft, Inc operates a peer-to-peer marketplace for on-demand ridesharing in the United States and Canada. It operates multimodal transportation networks that offer access to various transportation options through the Lyft platform and mobile-based applications. The company's platform provides a ridesharing marketplace, which connects drivers with riders; Express Drive, a car rental program for drivers; and a network of shared bikes and scooters in various cities to address the needs of riders for short trips.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lyft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lyft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.