SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) Stock Position Cut by Naples Global Advisors LLC

Naples Global Advisors LLC decreased its stake in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 33,093 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 703 shares during the period. SAP comprises approximately 0.8% of Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Naples Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in SAP were worth $8,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of SAP by 127.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 54,155 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $13,166,000 after acquiring an additional 30,361 shares during the period. Certuity LLC boosted its stake in SAP by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Portfolio Design Labs LLC acquired a new position in shares of SAP during the 4th quarter valued at $328,000. New Republic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of SAP by 49.7% in the 4th quarter. New Republic Capital LLC now owns 1,714 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $422,000 after buying an additional 569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Trust Co. lifted its holdings in shares of SAP by 1,859.9% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 18,482 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,550,000 after buying an additional 17,539 shares during the period.

Get SAP alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

SAP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lifted their target price on SAP from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. TD Cowen raised shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $240.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on shares of SAP in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of SAP from $265.00 to $307.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, SAP currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.83.

SAP Stock Performance

SAP stock opened at $291.06 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a market cap of $357.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 101.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.23. SAP SE has a fifty-two week low of $173.09 and a fifty-two week high of $292.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $236.97.

SAP (NYSE:SAP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The software maker reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.02). SAP had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 9.17%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that SAP SE will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

SAP Profile

(Free Report)

SAP SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides applications, technology, and services worldwide. It offers SAP S/4HANA that provides software capabilities for finance, risk and project management, procurement, manufacturing, supply chain and asset management, and research and development; SAP SuccessFactors solutions for human resources, including HR and payroll, talent and employee experience management, and people and workforce analytics; and spend management solutions that covers direct and indirect spend, travel and expense, and external workforce management.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SAP SE (NYSE:SAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.