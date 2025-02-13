Sapient Capital LLC Takes $256,000 Position in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Sapient Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 7,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXEL. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Exelixis by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 70,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,359,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares during the period. Entropy Technologies LP lifted its position in Exelixis by 18.7% during the fourth quarter. Entropy Technologies LP now owns 21,731 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $724,000 after purchasing an additional 3,431 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC bought a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $7,455,000. Paragon Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth about $1,642,000. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in Exelixis in the 4th quarter valued at about $245,000. Institutional investors own 85.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Exelixis news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.27, for a total transaction of $352,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 278,665 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,828,514.55. This trade represents a 3.46 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Hessekiel sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.67, for a total transaction of $2,200,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 486,059 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,823,783.53. This represents a 10.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 111,588 shares of company stock valued at $3,981,864 over the last ninety days. 2.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Exelixis Stock Performance

EXEL stock opened at $32.80 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $9.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.03, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.72. Exelixis, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.14 and a 52-week high of $37.59.

Exelixis (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The biotechnology company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($0.03). Exelixis had a return on equity of 20.99% and a net margin of 22.43%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Exelixis, Inc. will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EXEL. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Exelixis from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Exelixis from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Exelixis in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America lowered Exelixis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.00.

Exelixis Company Profile

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines for difficult-to-treat cancers in the United States. The company offers CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

