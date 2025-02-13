Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) Shares Purchased by Quent Capital LLC

Quent Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 2,242.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,371 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares during the period. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $118,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 82,725,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,401,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752,315 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,156,561 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,639,000 after acquiring an additional 304,437 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 117.0% in the 4th quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,371,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,881,000 after acquiring an additional 4,513,862 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 2,515.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,494,147 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,159,000 after acquiring an additional 7,207,571 shares during the period. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 113.8% in the 4th quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 7,018,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,844,000 after acquiring an additional 3,736,231 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHF opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $19.51. The firm has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.99 and a beta of 0.87. Schwab International Equity ETF has a twelve month low of $18.08 and a twelve month high of $20.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

