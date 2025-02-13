Short Interest in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPA) Rises By 895.3%

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPAGet Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 359,300 shares, a growth of 895.3% from the January 15th total of 36,100 shares. Currently, 1.8% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,840,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, HC Wainwright dropped their price objective on ImmunoPrecise Antibodies from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ImmunoPrecise Antibodies

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock. Ingalls & Snyder LLC grew its holdings in shares of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd. (NASDAQ:IPAFree Report) by 20.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,558,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 263,451 shares during the quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC owned approximately 5.41% of ImmunoPrecise Antibodies worth $996,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Price Performance

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies stock opened at $0.45 on Thursday. ImmunoPrecise Antibodies has a fifty-two week low of $0.32 and a fifty-two week high of $2.43. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.85.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies (NASDAQ:IPAGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.02). ImmunoPrecise Antibodies had a negative return on equity of 73.74% and a negative net margin of 114.50%. As a group, research analysts forecast that ImmunoPrecise Antibodies will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Company Profile

ImmunoPrecise Antibodies Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a biotherapeutic research and technology company in Canada and internationally. It provides NonaVac DNA for complex protein classes, including GPCRs and ion channels; and Rapid Prime, a positive monoclonal antibodies for generating anti-idiotypic antibodies, and producing monoclonal antibodies against conformational epitopes.

