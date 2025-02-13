Short Interest in thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY) Declines By 40.2%

thyssenkrupp AG (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 11,600 shares, a decrease of 40.2% from the January 15th total of 19,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 95,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

thyssenkrupp Price Performance

Shares of TKAMY stock traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.79. 416 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,744. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.38 and its 200-day moving average is $3.90. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.81 and a beta of 1.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.15. thyssenkrupp has a 52 week low of $3.08 and a 52 week high of $6.04.

thyssenkrupp (OTCMKTS:TKAMY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter. thyssenkrupp had a negative return on equity of 13.47% and a negative net margin of 4.33%.

thyssenkrupp Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were given a $0.1552 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 4th. This is a positive change from thyssenkrupp’s previous dividend of $0.10. thyssenkrupp’s payout ratio is currently -3.77%.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of thyssenkrupp from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

About thyssenkrupp

thyssenkrupp AG operates as an industrial and technology company in Germany and internationally. It operates through five segments: Automotive Technology, Decarbon Technologies, Materials Services, Steel Europe, and Marine Systems. The Automotive Technology segment offers components, systems, and automation solutions for vehicle manufacturing, such as axle assembly, body in white, camshafts and electric engine components, dampers, dies, springs and stabilizers, crankshafts and conrods, steering, and undercarriages.

Featured Articles

