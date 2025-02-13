Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:SIEGY – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.05, Zacks reports. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft had a net margin of 10.73% and a return on equity of 15.46%. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft updated its FY 2025 guidance to 11.100-11.740 EPS.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Stock Up 1.1 %

OTCMKTS SIEGY traded up $1.26 during trading on Thursday, hitting $111.85. 172,601 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 251,317. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $97.43. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft has a 12 month low of $83.64 and a 12 month high of $111.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $178.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.87, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 1.28.

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $2.6907 dividend. This is an increase from Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s previous dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Siemens Aktiengesellschaft’s payout ratio is currently 33.04%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on SIEGY shares. Hsbc Global Res raised Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 5th. Bank of America downgraded Siemens Aktiengesellschaft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th.

About Siemens Aktiengesellschaft

Siemens Aktiengesellschaft, a technology company, focuses in the areas of automation and digitalization in Europe, Commonwealth of Independent States, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, Asia, and Australia. It operates through Digital Industries, Smart Infrastructure, Mobility, Siemens Healthineers, and Siemens Financial Services (SFS) segments.

