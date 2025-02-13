Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Invests $130,000 in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 2,533 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 199.4% in the third quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth $44,000.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $52.39 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $22.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.09 and a beta of 0.81. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $46.42 and a 12-month high of $55.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $52.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $52.37.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

