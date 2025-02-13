Stonebridge Financial Group LLC Purchases Shares of 3,660 SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS)

Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 3,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 96.9% during the third quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 9,244,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,877,000 after buying an additional 4,548,662 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,041,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,154,000 after purchasing an additional 677,344 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 33.1% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 2,692,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,098,000 after purchasing an additional 668,963 shares during the period. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF by 932.5% in the third quarter. Woodmont Investment Counsel LLC now owns 524,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,430,000 after purchasing an additional 473,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $9,799,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPTS opened at $28.94 on Thursday. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF has a 52 week low of $28.62 and a 52 week high of $29.46. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $29.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12.

The SPDR Portfolio Short Term Treasury ETF (SPTS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasurys with remaining maturities between 1-3 years. SPTS was launched on Nov 30, 2011 and is managed by State Street.

