Teradata (NYSE:TDC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.14), Zacks reports. Teradata had a return on equity of 145.40% and a net margin of 4.56%. Teradata updated its FY 2025 guidance to 2.150-2.250 EPS and its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.550-0.590 EPS.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC stock opened at $24.61 on Thursday. Teradata has a 12-month low of $22.73 and a 12-month high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.31.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have weighed in on TDC. UBS Group upped their price target on Teradata from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Northland Securities cut their target price on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Teradata from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim lowered their price objective on shares of Teradata from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Teradata from $37.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.40.

Teradata Company Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

