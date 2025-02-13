TFB Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 3,279 Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR)

TFB Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Procore Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanderbilt University increased its stake in Procore Technologies by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Vanderbilt University now owns 49,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,737,000 after buying an additional 2,504 shares during the period. Choreo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Procore Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter worth $15,544,000. Jennison Associates LLC raised its holdings in shares of Procore Technologies by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 345,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,917,000 after acquiring an additional 86,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC boosted its position in Procore Technologies by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,199,000 after purchasing an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. 81.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PCOR has been the topic of several research reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Procore Technologies from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Procore Technologies from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Procore Technologies from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

Procore Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $74.26 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. Procore Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.46 and a twelve month high of $86.67.

Insider Transactions at Procore Technologies

In related news, Director Connor Kevin J. O sold 6,410 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.77, for a total transaction of $492,095.70. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,231,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,532,121.36. This trade represents a 0.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.36, for a total value of $190,388.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,181,092.80. This trade represents a 3.54 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 114,656 shares of company stock worth $8,776,297 over the last three months. 29.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Procore Technologies

Procore Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company’s platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects.

Further Reading

