The Goldman Sachs Group Has Lowered Expectations for CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP) Stock Price

CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $66.00 to $57.00 in a report released on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 32.87% from the stock’s previous close.
A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on CRSP. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of CRISPR Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, December 30th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics from $53.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Chardan Capital reduced their target price on CRISPR Therapeutics from $94.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.05.
CRISPR Therapeutics Stock Performance
CRISPR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CRSP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by $0.71. CRISPR Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 12.15% and a negative net margin of 118.13%. Sell-side analysts forecast that CRISPR Therapeutics will post -5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CEO Samarth Kulkarni sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.10, for a total transaction of $826,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 181,540 shares in the company, valued at $10,002,854. The trade was a 7.63 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On CRISPR Therapeutics
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP raised its stake in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CRISPR Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Eastern Bank purchased a new stake in CRISPR Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. 69.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About CRISPR Therapeutics
CRISPR Therapeutics is a gene-editing company focused on developing transformative gene-based medicines for serious diseases using its proprietary CRISPR/Cas9 platform. CRISPR/Cas9 is a revolutionary gene-editing technology that allows for precise, directed changes to genomic DNA. CRISPR Therapeutics has established a portfolio of therapeutic programs across a broad range of disease areas including hemoglobinopathies, oncology, regenerative medicine and rare diseases.
