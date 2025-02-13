Top Artificial Intelligence Stocks To Watch Now – February 10th

Super Micro Computer, BigBear.ai, Salesforce, Tempus AI, ServiceNow, Snowflake, and QUALCOMM are the seven Artificial Intelligence stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Artificial intelligence stocks refer to companies that utilize or develop artificial intelligence technologies to drive innovation, streamline processes, and enhance decision-making. These stocks typically belong to companies involved in machine learning, automation, data analytics, robotics, and other AI-related fields. Investors may choose to invest in artificial intelligence stocks as a way to potentially capitalize on the growth and advancements in the AI industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Artificial Intelligence stocks within the last several days.

Super Micro Computer (SMCI)

Super Micro Computer, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, develops and manufactures high performance server and storage solutions based on modular and open architecture in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. Its solutions range from complete server, storage systems, modular blade servers, blades, workstations, full racks, networking devices, server sub-systems, server management software, and security software.

NASDAQ:SMCI traded up $3.56 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.84. 56,333,441 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,859,535. Super Micro Computer has a 1-year low of $17.25 and a 1-year high of $122.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.93, a current ratio of 3.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.93 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.55 and a 200 day moving average of $40.94.

BigBear.ai (BBAI)

BigBear.ai Holdings, Inc. provides artificial intelligence-powered decision intelligence solutions. It offers national security, supply chain management, and digital identity and biometrics solutions. The company also provides data ingestion, data enrichment, data processing, artificial intelligence, machine learning, predictive analytics, and predictive visualization solutions and services.

BBAI traded up $0.20 on Monday, hitting $8.79. 122,627,968 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 60,249,418. BigBear.ai has a 12-month low of $1.16 and a 12-month high of $9.70. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.87 and a 200-day moving average of $2.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.06, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of -9.50 and a beta of 3.17.

Salesforce (CRM)

Salesforce, Inc. provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

Shares of NYSE CRM traded up $3.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $329.09. 2,494,317 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,742. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $338.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $301.03. Salesforce has a 1-year low of $212.00 and a 1-year high of $369.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The firm has a market cap of $314.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.31.

Tempus AI (TEM)

Tempus AI Inc. is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

Shares of TEM stock traded up $1.53 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $70.49. The stock had a trading volume of 10,355,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,685,897. Tempus AI has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.55, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $44.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.16.

ServiceNow (NOW)

ServiceNow, Inc. provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

NOW traded up $18.60 during trading on Monday, reaching $1,026.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 456,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,640,627. The company has a market capitalization of $211.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1,080.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $966.85. ServiceNow has a 52-week low of $637.99 and a 52-week high of $1,198.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Snowflake (SNOW)

Snowflake Inc. provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

Shares of Snowflake stock traded up $2.90 during trading on Monday, reaching $186.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,199,060 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,044,131. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.70. Snowflake has a 12-month low of $107.13 and a 12-month high of $237.72. The company has a market capitalization of $61.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -55.24 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

QUALCOMM (QCOM)

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies for the wireless industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on 3G/4G/5G and other technologies for use in wireless voice and data communications, networking, computing, multimedia, and position location products.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM traded up $2.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $170.59. 2,066,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,850,635. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.79. QUALCOMM has a 1 year low of $148.41 and a 1 year high of $230.63. The company has a market cap of $188.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $162.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $165.55.

