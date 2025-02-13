Top Blockchain Stocks To Keep An Eye On – February 13th

Oracle, Riot Platforms, and Applied Digital are the three Blockchain stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. Blockchain stocks are shares of publicly traded companies that are involved in the development, implementation, or utilization of blockchain technology. These stocks may include companies that provide blockchain infrastructure or services, develop blockchain applications, or use blockchain technology to enhance their operations or offerings. Investors may consider blockchain stocks as a way to gain exposure to the potential growth and innovation within the blockchain industry. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Blockchain stocks within the last several days.

Get alerts:

Oracle (ORCL)

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $173.16. 2,114,675 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 12,486,646. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. Oracle has a 12 month low of $106.51 and a 12 month high of $198.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $484.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.34, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $169.94 and a 200 day moving average of $165.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ORCL

Riot Platforms (RIOT)

Riot Platforms, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a bitcoin mining company in North America. The company operates through three segments: Bitcoin Mining, Data Center Hosting, and Engineering. It also provides co-location services for institutional-scale bitcoin mining companies; critical infrastructure and workforce for institutional-scale miners to deploy and operate their miners; operation of data centers; and maintenance/management of computing capacity.

Riot Platforms stock traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $11.84. 19,470,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,828,789. Riot Platforms has a 12-month low of $6.36 and a 12-month high of $18.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 4.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.99 and its 200-day moving average is $10.18.

Read Our Latest Research Report on RIOT

Applied Digital (APLD)

Applied Digital Corporation designs, develops, and operates datacenters in North America. Its datacenters provide digital infrastructure solutions to the high-performance computing industry. The company also provides artificial intelligence cloud services, high performance computing datacenter hosting, and crypto datacenter hosting services.

APLD traded up $0.10 during trading on Thursday, reaching $7.66. The company had a trading volume of 8,662,447 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,130,547. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.43 and a beta of 4.77. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.24. Applied Digital has a 52 week low of $2.36 and a 52 week high of $11.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

Read Our Latest Research Report on APLD

Recommended Stories