UBS Group Issues Positive Forecast for HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Stock Price

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at UBS Group from $740.00 to $775.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the software maker’s stock. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 8.64% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on HubSpot from $640.00 to $808.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on HubSpot from $835.00 to $898.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on HubSpot from $730.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on HubSpot from $860.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $815.46.

HubSpot Price Performance

Shares of NYSE HUBS traded up $62.76 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $848.26. 285,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,958. HubSpot has a twelve month low of $434.84 and a twelve month high of $881.13. The company has a market cap of $43.79 billion, a PE ratio of -3,142.55, a P/E/G ratio of 43.94 and a beta of 1.72. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $732.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $617.71.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 1.16% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. Equities analysts anticipate that HubSpot will post 0.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CTO Dharmesh Shah sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $739.89, for a total value of $18,497,250.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,272,077 shares in the company, valued at $941,197,051.53. This represents a 1.93 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total value of $2,144,760.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at $37,941,285.61. This represents a 5.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 73,112 shares of company stock worth $51,432,627. 4.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HubSpot

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 168.8% in the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 43 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 73.1% in the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 45 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lifted its position in shares of HubSpot by 213.3% in the fourth quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Jackson Hole Trust purchased a new stake in shares of HubSpot in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

See Also

