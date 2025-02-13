Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Purchases $89,338.35 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 16,097 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $89,338.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,600. The trade was a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Unifi Price Performance

UFI opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

Get Unifi alerts:

Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.31). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Unifi

Unifi Company Profile

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Unifi by 5,775.3% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 11,163 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 10,973 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its position in Unifi by 778.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,479 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 10,172 shares during the last quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Unifi by 25.0% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Unifi in the 3rd quarter valued at about $128,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Unifi by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 36,304 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. 67.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Unifi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unifi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.