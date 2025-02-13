Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI) Director Purchases $89,338.35 in Stock

Unifi, Inc. (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) Director Kenneth G. Langone bought 16,097 shares of Unifi stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.55 per share, with a total value of $89,338.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,352,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,053,600. The trade was a 0.69 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.
Unifi Price Performance
UFI opened at $5.10 on Thursday. Unifi, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.05 and a twelve month high of $7.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 3.44. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $5.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.
Unifi (NYSE:UFI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The textile maker reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.31). Unifi had a negative return on equity of 14.49% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Unifi, Inc. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Unifi Company Profile
Unifi, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of recycled and synthetic products in North America, Central America, South America, Asia, and Europe. Its polyester products include partially oriented yarn, textured, solution and package dyed, twisted, beamed, and draw wound yarns in virgin or recycled varieties; and nylon products comprise virgin or recycled textured, solution dyed, and spandex covered yarns.
