Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 499,775 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,978 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $269,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. Hidden Cove Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $297,000. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Three Bridge Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,040,000 after purchasing an additional 7,111 shares during the period. Clarity Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Clarity Capital Partners LLC now owns 7,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,302,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 39,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,044,000 after purchasing an additional 1,540 shares during the period. Finally, Louisbourg Investments Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Louisbourg Investments Inc. now owns 10,389 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,598,000 after purchasing an additional 846 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $554.81 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $450.99 and a fifty-two week high of $561.66. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $549.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $532.61. The stock has a market cap of $502.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

