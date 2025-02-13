Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 3.500-3.600 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 3.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.1 billion-$9.3 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.3 billion. Vertiv also updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.570-0.630 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VRT shares. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Vertiv from $115.00 to $141.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on Vertiv from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $150.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Fox Advisors initiated coverage on Vertiv in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.57.

Shares of VRT traded down $2.25 during trading on Thursday, reaching $108.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,740,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,013,509. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $123.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $108.11. The company has a market cap of $40.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.64. Vertiv has a twelve month low of $55.00 and a twelve month high of $155.84.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. Vertiv had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 55.33%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Vertiv will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.15 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.14%. This is a boost from Vertiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. Vertiv’s dividend payout ratio is presently 6.67%.

In related news, Director Jakki L. Haussler sold 15,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.38, for a total transaction of $2,108,370.86. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $470,526.50. This represents a 81.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Anand Sanghi sold 30,914 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.46, for a total transaction of $4,373,094.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,448 shares in the company, valued at $2,751,114.08. This represents a 61.38 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 171,527 shares of company stock valued at $23,105,682 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.01% of the company’s stock.

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

