Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC Has $652,000 Holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 12.4% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,560 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 945 shares during the period. Warren Street Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.8% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,883,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,540,000 after buying an additional 362,700 shares during the period. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 75.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bond & Devick Financial Network Inc. now owns 172,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,529,000 after acquiring an additional 74,017 shares in the last quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at about $3,135,000. Clarius Group LLC raised its position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 40.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 121,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $1,758,000.

NASDAQ ESGD opened at $80.68 on Thursday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $74.05 and a 1-year high of $85.04. The company has a market capitalization of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $77.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.72.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th were given a $1.0051 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 17th.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

