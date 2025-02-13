Waste Connections Provides First Quarter 2025 Outlook

Waste Connections, Inc., a waste management company based in Ontario, Canada, recently disclosed its first quarter 2025 outlook during an earnings conference call on February 13, 2025. According to the information highlighted during the call, the company expects its revenue for the first quarter of the year to range between $2.200 billion to $2.225 billion. Net income attributable to Waste Connections is estimated to fall within the range of $241.0 million to $246.0 million. Additionally, the company anticipates Adjusted EBITDA to be in the range of $700 million to $710 million, representing approximately 31.8% to 31.9% of revenue.

The company further stated that for the full year, excluding the impact of the closing of the Chiquita Canyon Landfill, they expect price plus volume growth in the range of 4% to 5% for solid waste, with pricing estimated to be around 6.0%. These projections do not assume changes in the current economic environment and include contributions from acquisitions signed under definitive agreements expected to close in the second quarter. However, they exclude impacts from potential acquisitions throughout the remainder of the year and any transaction-related expenses during that period.

Adjusted EBITDA, a non-GAAP measure used widely by investors in the solid waste industry, is an essential performance and valuation metric that Waste Connections utilizes to assess ongoing financial performance. The company defines Adjusted EBITDA as net income attributable to Waste Connections plus or minus net income (loss) attributable to noncontrolling interests, income tax provision, interest expense, depreciation, amortization, closure and post-closure accretion expense, gains or losses on impairments and other operating items, among other adjustments.

It is essential to note that the information shared by Waste Connections in its Form 8-K filing is not intended to be filed for compliance purposes under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. The company cautions that forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties that could lead to actual results differing materially from the expected outcomes. Waste Connections commits to updating this forward-looking information as required by applicable securities laws.

The content of Waste Connections’ outlook provides valuable insights for investors and industry observers into the company’s performance expectations and strategic direction for the upcoming period.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

