12,500 Shares in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXYZ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000.

Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance

DXYZ opened at $50.91 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87.

