12,500 Shares in Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ) Bought by Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC

Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $736,000.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DXYZ. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Strategy Asset Managers LLC purchased a new position in Destiny Tech100 during the third quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth approximately $108,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 in the third quarter worth $149,000. Finally, Griffin Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Destiny Tech100 during the 4th quarter valued at $496,000.
Destiny Tech100 Stock Performance
DXYZ opened at $50.91 on Friday. Destiny Tech100 Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.25 and a fifty-two week high of $105.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $59.37 and its 200 day moving average is $31.87.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Destiny Tech100
- Dividend Screener: How to Evaluate Dividend Stocks Before Buying
- Upstart’s Uptrend Is Just Getting Started: Its Time to Load Up
- What does consumer price index measure?
- Archer Aviation Lands BlackRock Investment—What’s Next for ACHR?
- What is Forex and How Does it Work?
- Buffett Buys More Occidental Petroleum—Sticking to His Playbook
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DXYZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Destiny Tech100 Inc. (NYSE:DXYZ – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Destiny Tech100 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destiny Tech100 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.