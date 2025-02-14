51,745 Shares in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) Acquired by Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC

Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 51,745 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $2,459,000. Corning accounts for 2.4% of Figure 8 Investment Strategies LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Corning by 76.7% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 523 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares in the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton lifted its stake in Corning by 202.4% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Corning during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA acquired a new position in Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Corning during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In related news, SVP John P. Bayne, Jr. sold 8,876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $435,722.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Michael Alan Bell sold 2,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $110,162.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 46,085 shares of company stock worth $2,345,436. 0.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Corning Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE:GLW opened at $52.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.15. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $30.72 and a twelve month high of $55.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a market capitalization of $44.52 billion, a PE ratio of 89.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The electronics maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. Corning had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 15.10%. On average, equities analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 193.11%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Corning from $53.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Corning from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective (up previously from $51.00) on shares of Corning in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.00.

Corning Company Profile

Corning Incorporated engages in the display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for flat panel displays, including liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes that are used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

