Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC Sells 839,262 Shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC decreased its position in shares of Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) by 45.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,012,869 shares of the company’s stock after selling 839,262 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC’s holdings in Roblox were worth $59,561,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 132.8% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 929 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 138,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,097 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 65,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,890,000 after purchasing an additional 12,005 shares in the last quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 80.0% during the 3rd quarter. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd now owns 20,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 9,318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Roblox by 1,235.3% during the 3rd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 22,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RBLX. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Roblox from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Roblox from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective (up from $56.00) on shares of Roblox in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price objective on Roblox from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, HSBC initiated coverage on Roblox in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.19.

Roblox Price Performance

Shares of RBLX opened at $65.56 on Friday. Roblox Co. has a 1 year low of $29.55 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.64, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $39.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.21 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $63.30 and a 200-day moving average of $51.30.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 795.19% and a negative net margin of 25.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Roblox Co. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Roblox

In other Roblox news, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 6,054 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $311,357.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,371,961.44. The trade was a 6.65 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Guthrie sold 21,657 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.43, for a total value of $1,113,819.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 331,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,032,947.41. The trade was a 6.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,287,014 shares of company stock worth $76,969,089 over the last ninety days. 22.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Roblox

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

