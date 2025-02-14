Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Sold by Vontobel Holding Ltd.

Vontobel Holding Ltd. reduced its position in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,877,971 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 91,368 shares during the quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $130,425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Catalyst Financial Partners LLC now owns 4,994 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares in the last quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Amphenol by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Buckhead Capital Management LLC now owns 63,459 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,407,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the period. Avestar Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Amphenol by 13.2% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $485,000 after buying an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. MGB Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Amphenol in the 4th quarter valued at $219,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its holdings in Amphenol by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 44,429 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,086,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares in the last quarter. 97.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Amphenol Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:APH opened at $69.40 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $51.69 and a 52-week high of $79.39. The stock has a market cap of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.24, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.23. The business has a fifty day moving average of $71.39 and a two-hundred day moving average of $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

Amphenol ( NYSE:APH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The electronics maker reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 25.67%. The firm had revenue of $4.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 18th will be issued a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 18th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.46%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Amphenol from $90.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Amphenol from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Amphenol from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.68.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

