Analysts Issue Forecasts for Cineplex FY2025 Earnings

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial raised their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Cineplex in a report issued on Tuesday, February 11th. National Bank Financial analyst A. Shine now forecasts that the company will earn $1.13 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $1.12. The consensus estimate for Cineplex’s current full-year earnings is $1.08 per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CGX. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on Cineplex from C$12.50 to C$14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their price target on Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$18.93.

CGX stock opened at C$11.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -4,623.78, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.43. Cineplex has a 1 year low of C$7.10 and a 1 year high of C$13.09. The firm has a market cap of C$731.93 million, a P/E ratio of -19.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$11.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$10.87.

In other news, Director Ellis Jacob sold 29,874 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$10.02, for a total transaction of C$299,337.48. Insiders have sold a total of 33,615 shares of company stock valued at $340,197 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.85% of the company’s stock.

Cineplex is a diversified media company that operates chains of movie theaters. The company has four reporting segments: film entertainment and content; media; amusement and leisure; and location-based entertainment. The film entertainment and content segment includes revenue from theater attendance.

