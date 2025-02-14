Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Shares Down 5% – Here’s Why

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) fell 5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $26.45 and last traded at $26.46. 534,126 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 81% from the average session volume of 2,855,604 shares. The stock had previously closed at $27.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AAOI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. B. Riley lowered Applied Optoelectronics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $17.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Northland Securities reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 price objective (up from $25.00) on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $27.50 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.20.

Applied Optoelectronics Stock Up 8.0 %

Insider Activity

The company has a 50-day moving average of $32.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $22.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.13 and a beta of 2.36.

In related news, Director Richard B. Black sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $290,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 157,813 shares in the company, valued at $4,576,577. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 5,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.56, for a total value of $157,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 216,129 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,821,031.24. The trade was a 2.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,067 shares of company stock worth $3,243,938. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Applied Optoelectronics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth approximately $303,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 75.8% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 235,763 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,374,000 after buying an additional 101,640 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its holdings in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.8% during the third quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 410,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 11,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,319,000. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied Optoelectronics

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

