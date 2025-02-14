Arcus Capital Partners LLC Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Arcus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Free Report) by 7.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,691 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,579 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $1,980,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $913,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Sensible Money LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sensible Money LLC now owns 8,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 8,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Up 5.7 %

Shares of BATS USMV opened at $93.69 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.59. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $47.44 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.71 and its 200-day moving average is $90.78.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (USMV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Minimum Volatility (USD) index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed firms selected and weighted to create a low-volatility portfolio subject to various constraints. USMV was launched on Oct 18, 2011 and is managed by BlackRock.

