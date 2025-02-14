Asset Planning Inc Invests $1.92 Million in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,157 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,000. Netflix comprises approximately 1.5% of Asset Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its position in Netflix by 22.7% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 848,150 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $760,918,000 after acquiring an additional 156,958 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Netflix by 1.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,579,404 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $1,829,494,000 after acquiring an additional 29,726 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its position in Netflix by 2.0% during the third quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 612,458 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $434,398,000 after acquiring an additional 11,921 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Netflix by 4.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 41,946 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $29,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684 shares during the period. Finally, Quilter Plc increased its position in Netflix by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 143,757 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $128,133,000 after acquiring an additional 10,946 shares during the period. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Netflix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NFLX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Macquarie raised their price target on shares of Netflix from $965.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Netflix from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Barclays raised shares of Netflix from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $715.00 to $900.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,175.00 target price (up from $1,000.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,021.70.

Netflix Stock Up 1.6 %

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $1,043.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $446.45 billion, a PE ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.27. Netflix, Inc. has a one year low of $542.01 and a one year high of $1,045.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $924.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $799.32.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The Internet television network reported $4.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.20 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.14 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 22.34% and a return on equity of 38.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Netflix, Inc. will post 24.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netflix

In other news, Director Strive Masiyiwa sold 2,813 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,007.87, for a total value of $2,835,138.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne M. Sweeney sold 589 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $880.00, for a total transaction of $518,320.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 303,809 shares of company stock worth $290,374,484. Company insiders own 1.76% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NFLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.