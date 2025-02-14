Asset Planning Inc Makes New $111,000 Investment in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Asset Planning Inc bought a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 920 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $111,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Effects LLC increased its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Effects LLC now owns 9,419 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Jacobsen Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobsen Capital Management now owns 3,378 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,482 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counselling LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Managers LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 13,768 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,259,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Philip Guido purchased 4,645 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $107.56 per share, for a total transaction of $499,616.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,605,626.32. This trade represents a 16.09 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 76,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total transaction of $10,912,919.36. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $508,834,266.92. The trade was a 2.10 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AMD stock opened at $111.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $121.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.12. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $106.50 and a 52-week high of $227.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $181.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 112.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.65.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.07. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 6.36% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Citigroup cut Advanced Micro Devices from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. TD Cowen reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Advanced Micro Devices from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.70.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

