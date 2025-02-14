Asset Planning Inc Takes $72,000 Position in Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW)

Asset Planning Inc bought a new position in shares of Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 850 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $72,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNW. State Street Corp grew its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,404,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $567,394,000 after buying an additional 56,644 shares during the last quarter. Zimmer Partners LP grew its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 2,899,676 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $256,882,000 after acquiring an additional 155,466 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Pinnacle West Capital by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,028,088 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $91,078,000 after purchasing an additional 5,066 shares in the last quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC raised its position in Pinnacle West Capital by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 973,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $86,230,000 after purchasing an additional 18,673 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Pinnacle West Capital by 1.6% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 732,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $64,851,000 after purchasing an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Pinnacle West Capital alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on PNW. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Pinnacle West Capital from $106.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. KeyCorp raised shares of Pinnacle West Capital from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Pinnacle West Capital from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Barclays cut Pinnacle West Capital from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $93.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle West Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.21.

Pinnacle West Capital Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:PNW opened at $89.38 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.93, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. Pinnacle West Capital Co. has a 12 month low of $66.64 and a 12 month high of $95.42. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.81.

Pinnacle West Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.895 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $3.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. Pinnacle West Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.80%.

Pinnacle West Capital Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pinnacle West Capital Corporation, through its subsidiary, provides retail and wholesale electric services primarily in the state of Arizona. The company engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity using coal, nuclear, gas, oil, and solar generating facilities. Its transmission facilities include overhead lines and underground lines; and distribution facilities consist of overhead lines and underground primary cables.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinnacle West Capital Co. (NYSE:PNW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle West Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle West Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.