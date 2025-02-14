AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC) Price Target Raised to $50.00 at Piper Sandler

AtriCure (NASDAQ:ATRC – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $40.00 to $50.00 in a report published on Thursday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the medical device company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on AtriCure from $36.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group boosted their price target on AtriCure from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on shares of AtriCure in a report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AtriCure from $40.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on shares of AtriCure from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.56.

Get AtriCure alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on ATRC

AtriCure Stock Down 6.5 %

Institutional Trading of AtriCure

Shares of ATRC stock opened at $39.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 3.62 and a quick ratio of 2.59. AtriCure has a one year low of $18.94 and a one year high of $43.11. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $35.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.70 and a beta of 1.46.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ATRC. State Street Corp grew its position in AtriCure by 4.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,344,856 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after acquiring an additional 63,002 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AtriCure by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,152,628 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $32,326,000 after purchasing an additional 32,676 shares during the last quarter. Atom Investors LP purchased a new position in shares of AtriCure in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,741,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of AtriCure during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $488,000. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in AtriCure by 31.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 500,649 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $14,038,000 after buying an additional 119,929 shares during the period. 99.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About AtriCure

(Get Free Report)

AtriCure, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells devices for surgical ablation of cardiac tissue, exclusion of the left atrial appendage, and temporarily blocking pain by ablating peripheral nerves to medical centers in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers Isolator Synergy Clamps, single-use disposable radio frequency products; multifunctional pens and linear ablation devices, such as the MAX Pen device that enables surgeons to evaluate cardiac arrhythmias, perform temporary cardiac pacing, sensing, and stimulation, and ablate cardiac tissue with the same device; and the Coolrail device, which enables users to make longer linear lines of ablation.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for AtriCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AtriCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.